Women’s Basketball: Liberty defeats Hampton, 83-59
Liberty showed few signs of rust from its 11-day finals break Saturday at Hampton. Three Lady Flames scored in double figures as Liberty produced a season-high point total in an 83-59 victory.
Liberty (4-6) has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season and triumphed in three of its last four outings overall. The Lady Flames shot 54.2 percent (32-of-59) from the field, paced by the junior trio of Keyen Green (17 points, 9 rebounds), Bridgette Rettstatt (16 points) and Emily Lytle (15 points, 10 rebounds).
Hampton (2-4), Liberty’s first Big South opponent since leaving the conference after the 2017-18 season, made only 34.5 percent (20-of-58) of its field goal attempts during its fourth consecutive loss.
The Lady Pirates have now lost six straight meetings with Liberty since their most recent victory over the Lady Flames on Jan. 11, 1996.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.