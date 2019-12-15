Women’s Basketball: Liberty defeats Hampton, 83-59

Published Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 12:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty showed few signs of rust from its 11-day finals break Saturday at Hampton. Three Lady Flames scored in double figures as Liberty produced a season-high point total in an 83-59 victory.

Liberty (4-6) has now won back-to-back games for the first time this season and triumphed in three of its last four outings overall. The Lady Flames shot 54.2 percent (32-of-59) from the field, paced by the junior trio of Keyen Green (17 points, 9 rebounds), Bridgette Rettstatt (16 points) and Emily Lytle (15 points, 10 rebounds).

Hampton (2-4), Liberty’s first Big South opponent since leaving the conference after the 2017-18 season, made only 34.5 percent (20-of-58) of its field goal attempts during its fourth consecutive loss.

The Lady Pirates have now lost six straight meetings with Liberty since their most recent victory over the Lady Flames on Jan. 11, 1996.

