womens basketball 12 virginia tech pulls away in second half defeats bucknell 67 41
Sports

Women’s Basketball: #12 Virginia Tech pulls away in second half, defeats Bucknell, 67-41

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal
Logo: Virginia Tech Athletics

The #12 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team is now 2-0 after beating Bucknell 67-41 on Friday night.

The Hokies pulled away in the second half to keep their perfect start to the season going. Tech led 31-23 at the break and ended up winning the fourth quarter 21-8 to cruise to victory at Cassel Coliseum.

All-American Elizabeth Kitley finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds, hitting 10-for-19 from the field. Georgia Amoore added 11 points, Ashley Owusu and Kayana Traylor each had nine points, and Cayla King had eight points.

Tech shot just 38.1 percent for the game and 26.3 percent from range, while converting 14 of 18 free throws. Tech had 20 points in the paint, 23 points off turnovers and 17 second-chance points.

But Tech’s defense was able to dominate for most of the night, locking down in the fourth quarter, and forcing turnovers as the visitors got just seven shots off in the final quarter.

Tech returns to action on Monday against USC Update at 7 p.m.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

