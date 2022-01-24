W&L’s Campus Kitchen hosts 10th annual Souper Bowl

Community members and local college students can fight childhood hunger in the Rockbridge area one soup bowl at a time by attending the 10th annual Souper Bowl in Evans Hall at Washington and Lee University on Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s event will be takeout service only, with limited seating available outside if desired.

Participating restaurants, caterers and bakeries will serve soup using local ingredients. Each ticket allows you to choose eight soup samples to take home and enjoy.

This year’s Souper Bowl participants include Blue Sky, C.H.E.F.S. Catering, Globowl Cafe, Heliotrope Brewery, LexMex Tacos, Phi Kappa Psi, Pronto Caffe and Gelateria, the Red Hen, the Rockbridge Jewish Community, the Southern Inn Restaurant, Sweet Treats Bakery, and W&L Dining Services.

The event is also sponsored by Full Circle Catering, Captrust and The Georges. There will be a raffle at the event for three $50 gift cards to The Georges. All proceeds will support Campus Kitchen at W&L’s Backpack Program, a hunger-fighting project that began in 2009 as a partnership between CKWL and local schools.

The program has served all Rockbridge-area elementary schools and Head Start programs, providing more than 1,200 children with a bag of non-perishable food items to take home for the weekend.

CKWL coordinator Ryan Brink ’18 said, “The Campus Kitchen Souper Bowl is a fantastic event that brings together the Lexington-Rockbridge and W&L communities in unique ways each year. While we are disappointed to once again to have to host this event in a slightly untraditional manner, we are extremely excited about the opportunity to showcase the phenomenal restaurants, caterers and organizations in our community through the tasty soups they dream up!”

The goal for the 2022 Souper Bowl is to raise at least $10,000, enough to fund roughly three months of the backpack program. Tickets are available in advance and at the doors of participating organizations; the cost is $10 for students and children, and $15 for adults. If you are interested in purchasing tickets in advance, please contact Ryan Brink at rbrink@wlu.edu or at 540-458-8784.