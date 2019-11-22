Wittman, Thompson bill to extend North American Wetlands Conservation Act passes House

Legislation introduced by Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-01) and Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) styled the North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act has passed the House and is ready for consideration in the Senate.

This bipartisan bill authorizes $60 million each year for habitat restoration and conservation projects nation-wide.

“I am thrilled to see the North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act pass the House. Washington should be doing more to identify those federal programs, like NAWCA, that have proven to be successful,” said Wittman. “The North American Wetlands Conservation Act works to reduce wetlands disappearance and conserve migratory bird habitat; protecting, restoring, and managing wetland habitats is important, and it is critical that we invest efficiently to conserve these areas for the use and enjoyment of future generations.”

“Across our nation, wetlands are home to some of our most beautiful open spaces and an incredible variety of species and it’s critical to preserve these habitats. That’s why today I was proud to see the House pass my bill to reauthorize the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, a bill to conserve our wetlands, which will in turn safeguard our water supplies and protect against flooding,” said Thompson. “We know that NAWCA investments work – over the past 30 years, $1.6 billion in Federal funding has been matched three to one. This investment has conserved nearly 30 million acres, which is a tremendous ecological and economic benefit for everyone. I will continue fighting to ensure this bill passes the Senate and becomes law.”

The North American Wetlands Conservation Act works to reduce wetlands disappearance by leveraging federal investment to raise contributions from private organizations, landowners, businesses, and state and local governments that support conservation grants. Lands protected under NAWCA offer hunting, fishing, farming and other economic and recreational opportunities in which over 100 million Americans participated and spent over $150 billion in 2016 alone.

