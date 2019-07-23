William & Mary places five on All-CAA preseason team

William & Mary senior safety Isaiah Laster and junior fullback Tyler Crist highlighted a group of five Tribe standouts who garnered preseason All-CAA honors at the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Tuesday.

In addition to Later and Crist’s selection to the preseason all-conference team, senior defensive back Corey Parker, senior defensive lineman Bill Murray and senior offensive lineman Mark Williamson earned honorable mention distinction.

The CAA’s preseason poll was also announced at the event and the Tribe was picked to finish 11th.

Laster emerged as one of the CAA’s elite safeties last season and earned second-team all-conference honors after ranking tied for third in the league with four interceptions. The Cary, N.C., native ranked second on the team in tackles (65) and totaled five PBU and 1.5 TFL.

His best performance of the 2018 campaign came in the win at Villanova when he recorded a pair of interceptions en route to being selected as the CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

A two-time All-CAA selection at fullback, Crist enters his junior season as the league’s top player at the position. An excellent blocker, he also finished the 2018 campaign with six catches for 37 yards and made an impact on special teams with nine tackles and a 27-yard run on a successful fake punt.

