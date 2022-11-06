Menu
will the powerball jackpot reach 2 billion its on its way
News

Will the Powerball jackpot reach $2 billion? It’s on its way

Published:
Published:

powerball virginia lotteryThere was no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so the estimated jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion.

Will the jackpot reach $2 billion before the drawing? It’s possible as more people buy tickets to win the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Stay tuned

The cash option as it stands now would be $929 million if there is one winner.

The previous top jackpots were a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and a $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. You also have the option to pay an extra $1 to activate the power play, a multiplier that increases your payout for non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday.

The last Powerball winner was from Pennsylvania on Aug. 3.

Powerball in Virginia

In Virginia, there were 284,236 tickets that won prizes Saturday night ranging from $4 to $150,000.

(Disclaimer: We purchased tickets but only won $12. In the two previous drawings, we won $24 each.)

Three Virginia tickets bought in Virginia won $150,000 each in Saturday’s drawing. There were bought at:

  • B B Mart, 2301 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton
  • Sheetz, 15315 Washington Street, Haymarket
  • Online (at valottery.com or using the Virginia Lottery app)

Four Virginia tickets won $50,000 apiece. They were bought at:

  • Stone Road Sunoco, 14709 Lee Highway, Centreville
  • Quik-e Foods, 100 North Main Street, Amherst
  • 7-Eleven, 10485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax
  • Wawa, 1579 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

Prize winning tickets greater than $600 may be redeemed at any of eight Virginia Lottery customer service centers or can be mailed to the Virginia Lottery.

The profit from every Powerball ticket sold in Virginia, by law, benefits K-12 public education in Virginia.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

Tickets for Monday’s jackpot may be purchased until 10 p.m. at Virginia lottery retailers, online at valottery.com or using the Virginia Lottery’s app.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

