Why Python is great for ecommerce

Wondering why Python is a great choice for building an ecommerce website or application? Read this article and discover the top reasons why Python is perfectly suitable for ecommerce development. The ecommerce world is booming so selecting the right technology for ecommerce development is vital to your business success.

In case you still don’t know, customers are actively switching to online shopping. This means that businesses who don’t have online stores yet must quickly rush to build their ecommerce presence. This means they will have to take care of the technical side of the problem i.e. choosing the right technology for building an online shop. As you will see below, hiring a dedicated Python development team or a dedicated ecommerce development team, in general, may prove the best decision in this case.

However, before we discuss the application of Python to ecommerce, let us quickly remind ourselves what Python is.

What Is Python, First of All?

Python is one of the most widely used programming languages out there. It is applied in numerous areas for many purposes. Developed in 1991 by Guido van Rossum, it has become widely used for ecommerce development as well. There exist a few notable ecommerce frameworks in Python such as Django.

Django – The King of Python Ecommerce Development

Django is a perfect choice for building online stores with Python. Here are a few reasons why:

It’s fast

It’s secure

It’s scalable

Plenty of features/libraries/addons

Simplicity

Support and documentation

Let’s review each of these benefits in detail.

Speed

One of the key reasons for building the framework was to provide Python developers with a fast development tool and speed up the entire development process. Django’s official website calls the framework “for perfectionists with deadlines”. Thus, it is perfect for ecommerce projects with tight deadlines.

Security

Django is well-known for its security features which prevent developers from intentionally or unintentionally creating security vulnerabilities in the code. Some of them include SQL injection, XSSS, CSRF, host header validation, and others.

Scalability

One of the reasons why Django is popular for ecommerce is because it provides perfect scalability. Projects which are expected to grow significantly in size require scalable frameworks. Django is such a framework.

Big Number of Libraries and Add-ons

An efficient, fast, secure and scalable framework is not enough. There must be a vast number of ready-to-use libraries and solutions. Django can boast such a vast collection. In ecommerce, this is especially important as online shops require wide functionality.

Simplicity

Python is simple. Therefore, so is Django. This implies less stress during coding, higher productivity, faster speed of development and overall happiness for a developer. Fewer lines of code among other benefits. For instance, here is a sample line of code to print “Hello World!” in Python:

print “Hello World!”

As you see, coding with Python is simple. So is building ecommerce websites.

Support and Documentation

Django can also boast a large global community which means it is easy to get advice and support for Python developers. Additionally, there is a sufficient amount of documentation for this framework.

Final Words

Python is undoubtedly the right choice when it comes to ecommerce web development. There are a few great ecommerce frameworks for this language. The best one of them, most likely, is Django. It offers such benefits as speed, security, scalability, support, and documentation as well as a wide number of libraries and add-ons. Taking this into account, Django and Python are undoubtedly perfect for building your online store.