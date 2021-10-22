Where does Glenn Youngkin stand on same-sex marriage equality?

Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin indicated to the Associated Press in an interview for a story published today that he opposes same-sex marriage.

The issue came up, according to the story written by AP’s Sarah Rankin, in the context of discussing how Youngkin had said his faith impresses on him the importance of loving others.

Asked whether his faith shapes his view of same-sex marriage, Youngkin, according to Rankin, was at first vague, saying he feels “called to love everyone.”

But when pressed on whether he intended with that answer to convey his support for same-sex marriage, Youngkin responded, “No.”

He then added that same-sex marriage is “legally acceptable” in Virginia and that “I, as governor, will support that.”

The gains made toward LGBTQ+ equality in the past six years in Virginia suddenly feel like they’re part of another statewide referendum, don’t they?

Story by Chris Graham