What is Microsoft Power BI, and why do you need it?

The importance of business analytical tools for enhanced productivity cannot be overemphasized enough. Microsoft Power BI is one such excellent business analytics tool that plays a key role in driving businesses to be efficient, agile, and competitive.

If your business is looking to master the reporting and analytical aspect, Power BI is the right solution. Mastering the Microsoft Power BI course can empower you with the requisite expertise in business analytics. It enables you to analyze large sets of data, churning out useful information, and suggests important conclusions that can lead to enhanced decision making.

Power BI is rapidly gaining popularity among the business professionals as a cloud-based service that assists them to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from the organizations’ data.

Understanding Power BI in Detail

Power BI is a tool that can be defined as an assortment of various cloud-based apps and services. Although built on the foundation of Microsoft Excel, Power BI is much more powerful in the application as compared to its spreadsheet equivalent.

It can be used without any kind of infrastructure support or any overhead expenditure due to its availability over a cloud platform. Also, Power BI’s non-dependency on IT team or administrator is one of the best features that make it an excellent analytical tool.

Technically speaking, Power BI can be any of the below:

A Windows desktop application known as Power BI Desktop.

Windows/ Android/iOS phone-based mobile Power BI apps.

An online SaaS (Software as a Service) service known as power BI Service.

The main purpose of this is to assist organizations in collating, managing, and analyzing data from various sources through a user-friendly interface.

How Does Power BI Work?

The working of Power BI can be explained as below-

It pulls out data from a range of data sources and processes it.

Power BI then turns the collated data into useful insights using easy-to-understand and visually compelling graphs and charts.

Users can then conveniently generate and share important aspects of their business with other users/clients.

Having been infused with hi-tech machine learning capabilities, Power BI is capable of identifying data patterns followed by making informed business predictions, generating forecasts, and accordingly preparing for future business demands.

Why Do You Need To Do Power BI Training?

Doing the Microsoft Power BI training has several benefits for the organization you are working with. At the end of this course, you will master all relevant concepts including Power BI Desktop, Power BI integration, Power BI DAX, Power BI Content packs, and Power BI Custom Visuals.

Completion of the Microsoft Power BI course also allows you to gain many skills which enable you to accomplish the below tasks:

It adequately trains you to configure a dashboard, as well as publish and embed reports.

Assemble and visualize data from across the company to get a deeper insight into business operations for better decision making.

Microsoft Power BI tool can be easily integrated with advanced cloud services such as Bot framework or Cortana allowing you to fetch results for the verbal data query.

It supports natural language interface and is compatible with various graphical designer tools.

This course also equips you with the necessary skills to create data models and also aids in managing custom reporting solutions.

Power BI tool allows you to set up automatic data refresh and publish reports for latest data that can be shared across the organization.

One of the striking benefits of moving the existing system to a power BI cloud environment is in eliminating memory and speed constraints to ensure that all your data can be easily retrieved and analyzed.

What Are the Key Concepts That You Will Learn?

In this course, you will learn:

Data analysis, data visualization, business intelligence.

Skills to enrich your data with business calculations, connecting and importing your data.

Creating dashboards on the basis of reports and other natural language queries.

Sharing and consuming dashboards in mobile apps.

Exploring live connections to data, as well as connecting directly to HD Spark and SQL Server Analysis Services.

Skills to leverage custom visuals in Power BI.

Who Is Eligible for This Training?

Doing Microsoft Power BI training can be beneficial for business analysts, data scientists, and project and business intelligence managers who are passionate about data analysis and business intelligence.

Although there is no prior technical knowledge required to do this course, a basic understanding of Microsoft Excel and Python gives you an added advantage and helps in imparting you essential skills like how to import your data using Power BI Desktop, creating dashboards, publishing reports to the Power BI service, and sharing data with business users.

