Waynesboro Public Schools names Moore, Burks to administrative positions

The Waynesboro School Board has appointed DeWayne Moore executive director of operations and Leola Burks director of special education for Waynesboro Public Schools.

“Mr. Moore and Mrs. Burks bring a wealth of experience to their new roles. They possess all the qualities and abilities that epitomize outstanding leadership in public education,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, the superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools. Mr. Moore’s experience in public education and the private sector allows him to understand the complexities of schools while understanding operations that enable them to run efficiently. Mrs. Burks understands how students learn, is willing to think differently about how to meet students’ needs, and works collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure positive outcomes. Both educators understand the Waynesboro community and have meaningful relationships that will help them as they assume their new positions.”

Moore is returning to Waynesboro following four years as an assistant principal at Staunton High School. Before leading in Staunton, he taught math at Kate Collins Middle School and coached at Waynesboro High School. He has experience in the private sector as a financial representative for Modern Woodman of America and as the chief professional officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta.

Moore earned his bachelor’s degree from Emory and Henry College and his master’s degree from James Madison University. He lives with his family in Waynesboro.

As the executive director of operations, Moore will supervise and coordinate activities of employees engaged in keeping building and grounds in a clean and orderly condition; will supervise the maintenance and repair of utility systems and physical structures of Waynesboro Public Schools’ buildings; will supervise the transportation department; and will maintain and manage fixed asset inventory.

Burks is a long-term administrator in Waynesboro with a wealth of experience working with and coordinating services for children with a variety of needs. Burks has led as the principal of Berkeley Glenn Elementary for the last eight years and served as assistant principal at Kate Collins Middle School and Westwood Hills Elementary.

Burks is a talented music educator who has served schools in Waynesboro and Buena Vista. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Radford University and her master’s degree from James Madison University. She recently completed the Aspiring Special Education Leaders’ Academy sponsored by the Virginia Department of Education and has served for many years as the administrative representative on the Special Education Advisory Committee, a committee of dedicated parents and community members who advocate for the needs of students with disabilities in our schools.

She lives with her family in Waynesboro.

As the director of special education, Burks will develop and implement comprehensive programs related to special education and ensure compliance with all local, state, and federal policies, laws, and regulations. Burks will lead a team of dedicated professionals who partner with parents to create plans that provide specialized instruction and services to students with disabilities. Mrs. Burks’s distinguished ability to build, develop, and maintain deep and meaningful relationships will serve her well as she partners with families and professionals.