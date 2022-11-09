Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Waynesboro Police have determined that a message threatening violence at Kate Collins Middle School is not a real threat, and Waynesboro Public Schools is saying the middle school will open on schedule on Wednesday.
According to a post on the WPS Facebook page Tuesday night, a message threatening violence on Wednesday was posted on social media by a Kate Collins student.
Several students and parents contacted WPS, which got in contact with Waynesboro Police, according to the Facebook post.