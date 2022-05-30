Waynesboro Fire Department beginning fire hydrant maintenance work
Waynesboro Fire Department personnel will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance to include flow testing and hydrant painting on fire hydrants in the following areas throughout the summer beginning on or around June 1.
Albemarle Avenue Fifth Street Mason Street Solutions Way
B Street Fourth Street Miami Avenue South Bayard Avenue
Bridge Avenue Frye Street Misty Ridge Lane South Delphine Avenue
C Street Gardner Street Mountain Road South Forest Avenue
Chinquapin Drive Genicom Drive North Augusta Avenue South Fork Circle
Concord Place Georgia Avenue North Bayard Avenue South Oak Lane
D Street Hamlet Avenue North Commerce Avenue Stanford Avenue
District Home Road Harding Avenue North Delphine Avenue Sumac Avenue
Dupont Boulevard Hopeman Parkway North Forest Avenue Tenth Street
East Avenue Hunter Street North Oak Lane Third Street
East Broad Street Ivanhoe Avenue North Winchester Avenue Waverly Drive
East Eleventh Street Jackson Avenue Perdue Street Western Road
East Main Street King Avenue Reservoir Street Winchester Road
East Nineteenth Street Kirby Avenue Rice Avenue Windsor Road
Eighth Street Lee Avenue Second Street Woodland Circle
Essex Avenue Lyndhurst Road Shenandoah Avenue Yale Drive
Faber Avenue Malcolm Avenue Sherwood Avenue
Fairfax Avenue Maryland Avenue Sixteenth Street
Be mindful of fire department personnel who will be operating in these areas during this time frame. Fire department personnel will be accessing the fire hydrants that may be located on your property, and may have apparatus parked in close proximity to where they are working which may lead to minor traffic inconveniences during this time.