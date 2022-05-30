Waynesboro Fire Department beginning fire hydrant maintenance work

Waynesboro Fire Department personnel will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance to include flow testing and hydrant painting on fire hydrants in the following areas throughout the summer beginning on or around June 1.

Albemarle Avenue Fifth Street Mason Street Solutions Way

B Street Fourth Street Miami Avenue South Bayard Avenue

Bridge Avenue Frye Street Misty Ridge Lane South Delphine Avenue

C Street Gardner Street Mountain Road South Forest Avenue

Chinquapin Drive Genicom Drive North Augusta Avenue South Fork Circle

Concord Place Georgia Avenue North Bayard Avenue South Oak Lane

D Street Hamlet Avenue North Commerce Avenue Stanford Avenue

District Home Road Harding Avenue North Delphine Avenue Sumac Avenue

Dupont Boulevard Hopeman Parkway North Forest Avenue Tenth Street

East Avenue Hunter Street North Oak Lane Third Street

East Broad Street Ivanhoe Avenue North Winchester Avenue Waverly Drive

East Eleventh Street Jackson Avenue Perdue Street Western Road

East Main Street King Avenue Reservoir Street Winchester Road

East Nineteenth Street Kirby Avenue Rice Avenue Windsor Road

Eighth Street Lee Avenue Second Street Woodland Circle

Essex Avenue Lyndhurst Road Shenandoah Avenue Yale Drive

Faber Avenue Malcolm Avenue Sherwood Avenue

Fairfax Avenue Maryland Avenue Sixteenth Street

Be mindful of fire department personnel who will be operating in these areas during this time frame. Fire department personnel will be accessing the fire hydrants that may be located on your property, and may have apparatus parked in close proximity to where they are working which may lead to minor traffic inconveniences during this time.

