Waterline break in Staunton impacting locations across city

Published Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 6:43 pm

A waterline break on Greenville Avenue in Staunton has caused water pressure fluctuations at other locations in the city.

As a result of those fluctuations, you may see a discoloration of the water from the tap. According to a press release from the city, while the discolored water may be unpleasant to drink, it is safe.

Once pressure is fully restored, it is recommended that domestic waterlines be flushed by running cold water indoors or from an outdoor spigot until the water runs clear. This will avoid introduction of sediment into hot water heaters and other appliances.

