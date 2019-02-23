VSU to offer farming workshops across commonwealth

Virginia State University and Virginia Cooperative Extension have scheduled workshops to help farmers and gardeners learn more about a variety of topics.

Workshops will cover growing truffles, learning how to use farm accounting software, planning for a farm transition and building a farm website. Other offerings will focus on drip irrigation, high tunnel production, whole farm planning, commercial cut flower production and equipment and chemical safety.

To assist Virginia farmers with starting or expanding a commercial berry operation, Dr. Reza Rafie, a Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture specialist at VSU, is organizing the 11th Annual Virginia Berry Production and Marketing Conference. Internationally renowned berry researchers will share information about production and marketing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21 at VSU’s Randolph Farm.

Rafie has conducted extensive research on berry production across Central and Southside Virginia. National berry sales have increased in recent years due to growing consumer appreciation for their health benefits. U.S. berry sales total $5.8 million annually, and berries are the leading produce category purchased by consumers.

For a complete listing of all upcoming programs and workshops visit ext.vsu.edu/events.

