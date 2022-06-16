Virtual panel to explore changing abortion access local landscape

Blue Ridge Abortion Fund and the Charlottesville Democratic Committee are sponsoring a virtual panel on Thursday to share “in the trenches” perspectives from a variety of Southern abortion funds, to help our community understand and prepare for the challenging new abortion access local landscape.

Pre-registration is required for security:

us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ssI39I46QEuznYVZsy0_YQ.

Issues to be explored will include:

How the bans of neighboring states will impact Virginia and Charlottesville

How greater travel distances will impact people’s need for support

How abortion funds will be able to meet these needs

How community members can support abortion access today

Panelists will include:

Laurie Bertram Roberts, executive director of the Yellowhammer Fund, will provide an impacted community perspective, explaining the challenges of arranging abortion access throughout the Deep South (e.g. Alabama has only one abortion provider in the state)

Ayé, community and volunteer engagement accomplice at the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project, will share how their large metro area is coping with local needs (including “mutual aid” approaches) and what they’re expecting post-Roe

Tannis Fuller, executive director of the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund, will reflect on Charlottesville’s present and future role in abortion access, and how abortion access is a moral and community good.

