Virginia’s NCAA run ends in College Cup shootout loss to #1 FSU

Published Thursday, May. 13, 2021, 11:35 pm

Virginia battled top-ranked and top-seeded Florida State to a scoreless draw through 110 minutes, but the Seminoles claimed a penalty kick shootout, 3-0, to end the Cavaliers’ run at the NCAA Tournament in the semifinals at WakeMed Soccer Park on Thursday.

Florida State keeper Cristina Roque saved the first three shootout attempts by the Cavaliers while the Seminoles hit all three chances to advance to the championship game.

Virginia (14-4-3) was the only unseeded team to advance to the College Cup and was ranked No. 13 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings heading into the tournament.

The Cavaliers controlled the bulk of the contest in the first half, taking six shots while limiting the Seminoles to only one shot. Both Virginia shots on goal were saved, while an additional shot from Rebecca Jarrett clipped off the underside of the crossbar and dropped in front of the goal line before being cleared.

Virginia came out with pressure up to start the second half, taking a turnover in the first minute and attacking on the counter for a shot and a corner, but the Seminoles were able to turn it away.

The Seminoles (14-0-1) turned up the pressure on the Virginia defense from that opening possession, notching six corners though the first 25 minutes of the second period. Despite the high-pressure attach the Cavalier defense continued to turn away the Florida State attack and keep the match scoreless through regulation.

Florida State got off two shots in the first overtime period, while the teams each managed a shot in the second overtime period before heading to the shootout. Virginia’s only shot in the overtime periods came in the form of a header from Diana Ordoñez in the 102nd minute.

The Cavaliers posted four consecutive shutouts to close a run of five games in the NCAA Tournament. After surrendering an early goal in the tournament opener against SIUE, Virginia knocked off No. 12 seed BYU by a score of 2-0, Rice by a score of 3-0 and No. 4 seed TCU by a score of 1-0 to advance to the College Cup and played the top-seeded Seminoles to the draw and setup the shootout.

