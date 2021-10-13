Virginia War Memorial accepting scholarship applications

The Virginia War Memorial has announced that applications for its 2022 Marocchi Memorial College Scholarships are now being accepted.

One scholarship of $2,500 is available to any student enrolled in the senior class of an accredited public or private school or homeschool program in the Commonwealth of Virginia. New this year, an additional $2,500 scholarship is available for a student currently enrolled in a Virginia public or private college or university and is participating in a Reserve Officer Training Corps program.

Senior high school age applicants must also plan to enroll and participate in an ROTC program at a Virginia public or private college or university that will lead to a career in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. All applicants must possess an unweighted minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.75 and must be U.S. citizens or hold permanent residence status at time of application. Students do not have to participate in an ROTC program at the high school level to apply.

“This year, we are pleased to announce that for the first time, our Marocchi Memorial Scholarships will be available to both a graduating high school student and to a student currently enrolled in a state college or university,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “These scholarships were established and intended to reward Virginia students who participate in ROTC at the college level and wish to pursue a career in military service.”

The Marocchi Memorial Scholarships were established and are funded by friends and family of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi of Rappahannock County and are administered by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

Admiral Marocchi served in the United States Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. A recipient of the Purple Heart and Legion of Merit, the Admiral was one of the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training. He also served as a trustee of the Virginia War Memorial for more than fifteen years.

All applications for the 2022 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships must be received by Sunday, April 24, 2022. Complete details, including application forms and a list of required documents, are available online at www.vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/marocchi or by contacting Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov or 804.786.2060.