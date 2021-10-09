Virginia vs. Louisville: Game preview, forecast, live coverage

Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) faces Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) today at 3 p.m. on the ACC Network. Join us during the game for live commentary and analysis.

Broadcast Information

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. and will air live on ACC Network. Information on providers of the ACC Network can be found on GetACCN.com. The game is also available to ACC Network subscribers via the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

AFP pregame coverage

What UVA Football fans need to know about Louisville

Louisville looked awful in its opener, a 43-24 loss to Ole Miss that was not as close as the score would seem to indicate, and that’s saying something, because the score doesn’t seem to indicate that it was all that close.

Virginia offensive line, tailbacks hitting their stride, finally

Bronco Mendenhall talked all spring and most of the summer about how his stable of tailbacks was the best in his years in Charlottesville. And then: crickets.

Mendenhall on the UVA D: Improvement, but still work to do

The Virginia defense, through halftime and even the end of the third quarter, looked a lot like what it did in the first two weeks, holding Miami largely in check.

Mendenhall endorses Armstrong as next-level quarterback

Brennan Armstrong was a three-star coming out of high school. Now he’s very much in the mix for the NFL, the only question being, when?

UVA player status updates: Woods, Duenkel, Atariwa, Cross, KT, Hayes

Virginia really missed tight end Jelani Woods last week in Miami. The offense had a season-low 449 yards of total offense, and Brennan Armstrong threw for a season-low 268 yards, in the 30-28 win.

Betting lines

Vegas: Louisville -2.5

Louisville -2.5 ESPN FPI: Virginia 51.2 percent win probability

Forecast

I’m not sure the Virginia defense woes are fixed just yet. Malik Cunningham necessitates the assignment of a spy to make sure he doesn’t take off for long gains on QB draws and scrambles, which means there’s usually one less guy in coverage than you would like. Coverage has been an issue for the UVA D of late. The offense will have to be perfect to be able to outscore the Cardinals, and it has been far from perfect the past two weeks. The status of tight end Jelani Woods will be important. Without Woods, the UVA offense just isn’t the same, and I’m assuming at this writing that Woods won’t be available. Prediction: Louisville 34, Virginia 26.