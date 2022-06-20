Virginia to offer agricultural nutrient management training in June and July

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part agriculture nutrient management training program in June and July.

As the cost of soil nutrients continues to rise, nutrient management is an increasingly important issue for Virginia’s farmers.

Nutrient management plans determine rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments to maximize crop yields and minimize nutrient loss. Nutrient loss negatively affects the producer’s bottom line and can contaminate ground and surface waters. Reducing nutrient loss is a win-win for farmers and Virginia’s water quality.

This training program is for those interested in developing agricultural nutrient management plans or seeking to become certified plan writers.

The first session, June 29-30, is a lecture series on soil science, soil fertility and crop production by Virginia Tech professors. The second session, July 12-14, will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case study.

Both sessions will be held in the Dairy Lecture Hall at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton. Each session runs 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Early registration is $130 for each session. After June 20, the fee is $150 per session.

More information about nutrient management training and certification is available at www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nmtrain.

Contact Stephanie Dawley at 804-382-3911 or [email protected] for details.

