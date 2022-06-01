Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts withdraws from NBA draft, to return to school

After testing the NBA draft waters, Virginia Tech men’s basketball star Justyn Mutts announced on Wednesday that he is returning to school.

Mutts declared for the draft back in April but maintained his college eligibility, which he has one year remaining.

Mutts wrote this on social media back when he declared:

“Dear Hokie Nation, my heart is forever with you. My time at Virginia Tech has been one of the best experiences of my life. I’m grateful and blessed to say I am not the same person I was when I came to Blacksburg two years ago,” he wrote. “Thanks to my amazing family, friends, coaches and the countless other people that have helped mold me, I can see myself growing into the person I’ve always wanted to be. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft while still maintaining my college eligibility. I’m excited for what the future has to hold.”

On Wednesday, he tweeted a picture with his signature that said “Run It Back.”

Mutts was massive for the Hokies as they won the ACC Tournament last season to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.

He started his college career off at High Point for the 2017-18 season before transferring to Delaware.

He averaged 9.5 points per game for Tech in the 2020-21 season before recording 10.1 and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.

A native of New Jersey, he figures to be the team’s leader this upcoming season with Keve Aluma having declared for the draft and ultimately decided to stay in it.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

