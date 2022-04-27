Virginia Tech to host Forest Landowner Extravaganza on May 5

There are more than 500,000 family forest owners in Virginia who are making decisions every day that impact the health and productivity of forested land in the commonwealth.

Their forests provide clean air and water, store carbon, protect soil, provide habitats for wildlife, support sustainable wood products, and are responsible for some of the most breathtaking views in the eastern U.S.

To thank and continue to support the forest landowners who make all this possible, Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment and Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation are hosting the first ever Forest Landowner Extravaganza on Thursday, May 5, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

“I am excited to offer this event to Virginia’s woodland owners as a way to thank them for hosting landowner education events on their properties and for continuing to seek out opportunities to keep their forests healthy and productive,” said Jennifer Gagnon, coordinator of the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program. “This event will provide participants with an opportunity to get to know other woodland owners while learning more about Virginia’s forests.”

The program will begin with a catered lunch that will feature the following speakers: Gagnon; Corey Connors, executive director of the Virginia Forestry Association; and Paul M. Winistorfer, dean of the College of Natural Resource and Environment.

Following lunch, participants can choose from five educational opportunities; transportation to off-campus sites will be provided. They are:

Preparing for Generation NEXT Legacy Planning (workshop).

Tree Identification and Forest Ecology at Pandapas Pond (walking tour).

Agroforestry Options at the Catawba Sustainability Center (walking tour).

Tour of Virginia Tech’s Urban Forest (walking tour).

Ongoing Research and Innovations in Forest Products (workshop).

The Forest Landowner Extravaganza will take place concurrently with the Virginia Forestry Summit at the Inn at Virginia Tech May 3-5. The cost of the landowner event is $10 for summit attendees and $15 for all others.

Find registration for the Forest Landowner Extravaganza and more information about the workshops and tours online. Questions? Contact Jennifer Gagnon at 540-231-6391 or jgagnon@vt.edu.

