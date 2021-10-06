Virginia State University offering Ginger and Turmeric Field Day at Randolph Farm

Published Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 5:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Cooperative Extension is hosting its annual Ginger and Turmeric Workshop and Field Day at Virginia State University’s Randolph Farm on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The event will provide participants with information on how to successfully grow, harvest, pack, and market ginger and turmeric. Experts will present research-based information about the health benefits of ginger.

This event is for new and experienced ginger and turmeric growers alike to learn how to better grow and market these crops.

In 2020, the United States imported 88,000 metric tons of fresh ginger with a total value of $104 million; a 12 percent increase in imported volume from 2019. Due to its numerous health benefits, the consumption of fresh ginger has increased significantly in the United States.

At the field day, participants will learn from leading experts about the health benefits of ginger consumption, sustainable production and management of ginger and turmeric, integrated pest management, and how to properly harvest and package these crops.

Presenters include Brian Nelson of Hardywood Brewery in Richmond; Jim Provost of I Love Produce in West Grove, Pa.; Dr. Reza Rafie, the horticulture Extension specialist at VSU, Dr. Rafat Siddiqui, professor and researcher of food science and food chemistry at VSU, and Dr. Zelalem Mersha, plant and soil science specialist at VSU.

Each presenter will share their knowledge indoors, after which guests will take a trolley to the field for demonstrations.

This workshop and field day will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at VSU’s Randolph Farm Pavilion. Visit the calendar of events at ext.vsu.edu. to register for this event.

Pre-registration is required to attend this event and cost $10 per person. Space is limited is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact Jessica Harris at jharris@vsu.edu or call (804) 524-5964 / TDD (800) 828-1120 during business hours of 8 am. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.