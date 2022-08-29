Virginia State University College of Agriculture to host Agriculture Field Day
The Virginia State University College of Agriculture welcomes the public to its annual Agriculture Field Day on Thursday.
This free event will showcase the many ways VSU’s agricultural researchers, Extension specialists and professors discover, introduce and integrate innovations that provide greater support for consumers, communities and Virginia’s economy.
The agriculture and forestry industries are Virginia’s number one private economic driver. These industries have an annual economic impact of more than $70 billion and provide over 334,000 jobs in the Commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Discover why and how Greater Happens Here in the College of Ag! Hop on and off trollies as they circle throughout Randolph Farm’s 416 acres and learn from the commonwealth’s leading experts about the latest techniques, trends, research and success stories impacting limited-resource farmers and ranchers with small-scale enterprises.
Learn first-hand how VSU’s research, teaching and public programming is enhancing the resiliency of Virginia’s food systems and addressing food safety and insecurity, especially among those who have limited social and economic resources.
Discover how you, your family, your business and your community can benefit from the food and agri-science programs at VSU.
“VSU Field Day will challenge your preconceived notions,” said Dr. Robert N. Corley III, interim dean at the College of Agriculture, and VSU vice provost. “As vital as food is to our surviving and thriving, agricultural products provide animal feed, fuel, fiber and much more. From food to fashion—agriculture is woven into the fabric of our lives.”
The event is free, but pre-registration is required at www.ext.vsu.edu/events/2022/09/01/vsu-coa-field-day.
For more information, or to arrange for your group to attend, contact Jessica Harris at 804-524-5964 or [email protected].