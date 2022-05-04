Virginia Lottery reminds you it’s not too late to thank your favorite teacher

The Virginia Lottery’s annual Thank a Teacher campaign is back, and it’s bigger than ever.

For the seventh year, the Lottery, in partnership with The Supply Room, and Virginia PTA is encouraging Virginians to send thank-you notes to recognize K-12 public school teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week which is celebrated this week.

Through this Friday, sending a note to a favorite educator (or more!) is as easy as visiting thankateacherva.com.

Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note can enter drawing for a chance to win a Virginia vacation from the Virginia Lottery and $2,500 in supplies for their school from The Supply Room.

This year, thanks to added support from its gaming partners IGT and NeoPollard Interactive, the Lottery will double the number of winners from previous years and award four lucky teachers with this prize.

