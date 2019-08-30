Virginia Lottery Pick 3 players break the bank

For some Virginia Lottery players, it was as easy as 1-2-3. That’s the Pick 3 number combination that was drawn in the Wednesday, Aug. 28, night drawing – and it turned a lot of tickets into winners.

Altogether, players wagered $421,879 for that drawing, and they won a total of $1,935,120. In other words, the Lottery paid out more than 4.5 times the amount it took in!

Certain number combinations like 1-2-3, or “trips” in which all three digits are the same, are typically very popular with Pick 3 players. Every player who wagered $1 on the Exact Order combination in Wednesday night’s drawing won the game’s top prize of $500.

In addition, the Virginia Lottery paid out $459,500 on a handle of $359,301 when the number combination 1-9-7-8 was drawn in Wednesday’s day Pick 4 drawing.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all three numbers in exact order in Pick 3 are 1 in 1,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order in Pick 4 are 1 in 10,000.

The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause, and by law all of our profits support K-12 public schools. For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

Virginia Lottery

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes were deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades. For more info, visit our website, download our app, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitterand Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. Please play responsibly.

