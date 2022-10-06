virginia hires company to build state based health insurance exchange

Virginians access to a health insurance exchange will undergo major changes in 2023.

The State Corporation Commission has hired GetInsured to move the state from a federal exchange to a Virginia-based exchange to serve an online consumer marketplace for private health insurance coverage.

The Mountain View, Calif., company has an office in Richmond. They were awarded an eight-year contract, according to a news release.

GetInsured has successfully transitioned three states to operate their own health insurance exchanges, and currently operates the technology for seven state-based exchanges.

“The SCC is looking forward to working with GetInsured, a proven company with unmatched experience helping states transition from the federal exchange,” said Keven Patchett, director of the exchange. “With this contract award, we are taking the final steps to execute on providing a Virginia-based exchange focused on high-quality consumer service and connecting more Virginians to affordable health insurance.”

The new contract does not impact the upcoming open enrollment that starts Nov. 1.

Until the transition is completed in fall 2023, Virginians should visit Healthcare.gov to sign up for coverage.

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation creating the Health Benefit Exchange division within the SCC. This division is responsible for overseeing Virginia’s transition to a Virginia exchange. The exchange will work closely with partners and stakeholders throughout this transition, including Virginia’s insurance carriers, agents, brokers and navigators to promote an efficient, consumer-friendly shopping experience.

“We are delighted to bring all the benefits of a state-based exchange to Virginia,” said GetInsured CEO Chini Krishnan. “We commend the state for taking this important step. A state-based exchange will allow Virginia to better address and respond to the unique needs of its market and will make health insurance even more accessible to communities across the state.”