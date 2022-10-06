Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
virginia hires company to build state based health insurance exchange
Local

Virginia hires company to build state-based health insurance exchange

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
health insurance application online
(© Kaspars Grinvalds – stock.adobe.com)

Virginians access to a health insurance exchange will undergo major changes in 2023.

The State Corporation Commission has hired GetInsured to move the state from a federal exchange to a Virginia-based exchange to serve an online consumer marketplace for private health insurance coverage.

The Mountain View, Calif., company has an office in Richmond. They were awarded an eight-year contract, according to a news release.

GetInsured has successfully transitioned three states to operate their own health insurance exchanges, and currently operates the technology for seven state-based exchanges.

“The SCC is looking forward to working with GetInsured, a proven company with unmatched experience helping states transition from the federal exchange,” said Keven Patchett, director of the exchange. “With this contract award, we are taking the final steps to execute on providing a Virginia-based exchange focused on high-quality consumer service and connecting more Virginians to affordable health insurance.”

The new contract does not impact the upcoming open enrollment that starts Nov. 1.

Until the transition is completed in fall 2023, Virginians should visit Healthcare.gov  to sign up for coverage.

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation creating the Health Benefit Exchange division within the SCC. This division is responsible for overseeing Virginia’s transition to a Virginia exchange. The exchange will work closely with partners and stakeholders throughout this transition, including Virginia’s insurance carriers, agents, brokers and navigators to promote an efficient, consumer-friendly shopping experience.

“We are delighted to bring all the benefits of a state-based exchange to Virginia,” said GetInsured CEO Chini Krishnan. “We commend the state for taking this important step. A state-based exchange will allow Virginia to better address and respond to the unique needs of its market and will make health insurance even more accessible to communities across the state.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

marijuana plant

President to pardon all federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana; urges state governors to follow his lead
Crystal Graham
police-fire-ems
,

Nelson County: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Route 151 on Thursday
News Desk

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Nelson County at 10:14 a.m. Thursday.

state capitol

Virginia registrars have 107K voter records to update before election because of IT glitch
Chris Graham

The Youngkin administration is blaming unspecified technical issues for a backlog of more than 107,000 voter record changes that were dumped on local registrars this week.

, ,

Get paid for unwanted Halloween candy? Yes! Operation Shoebox wants your candy for overseas troops
Rebecca Barnabi
,

Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin
Rebecca Barnabi
pregnant woman
,

The 4th Trimester Project aims to improve health outcomes with CDC grant
Crystal Graham
energy savings
,

‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi