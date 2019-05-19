Virginia Department of Fire Programs announces 2019 Virginia Fallen Firefighters & EMS Memorial Service

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs will host the 2019 Virginia Fallen Firefighters & EMS Memorial Service beginning at noon on Saturday, June 1, at the Richmond International Raceway Complex in Henrico County.

The service is open to the public.

Now in its 22nd year, the Virginia Fallen Firefighters & EMS Memorial Service was established to honor firefighters and EMS personnel who perished in the line of duty, in accordance with the Virginia Line of Duty Death Act (§ 9.1-400).

Hundreds of citizens, emergency response personnel, government officials, and public safety members gather to celebrate the courage and dedication of each honoree.

Fire departments showcase fire engines and the Virginia Public Safety Honor Guard serves during the Memorial Service, followed by a reception for the honorees’ families and guests.

The name of each honoree is engraved on the Virginia Public Safety Memorial Wall at Capitol Square in Richmond, forever memorializing their sacrifice in Virginia public safety history.

About the VDFP

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs provides training, support services, and resources to more than 700 fire and emergency service organizations, and approximately 44,000 fire service personnel in the Commonwealth. Support areas include funding, professional development, research, operational support, technical assistance, and fire prevention inspections through its State Fire Marshal Office.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google