Virginia Beach Strong Act signed into law

The Virginia Beach Strong Act, which will make it easier for people to provide financial assistance to families of victims of the May 31 Virginia Beach mass shooting, has been signed into law.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria introduced the legislation, HR 4566.

“Just over seven months ago, our Virginia Beach community suffered a devastating tragedy that ended in the loss of 12 innocent lives,” Luria said in a statement. “The Virginia Beach Strong Act provides much-needed financial assistance to families who experienced the pain of losing a loved one suddenly. I am proud to represent such a resilient community, and this bipartisan and bicameral bill will now ensure that our district can continue to heal and help those affected by this tragic event.”

In the aftermath of the May 31 mass shooting, the City of Virginia Beach established a fund to help victims, survivors, and their families. A technicality in the definition of charitable donation in the tax code meant that these donations likely were likely not considered tax-deductible—but now, this bill ensures that donations to immediate family members of victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting are in fact tax-deductible.

It is narrowly written and does not make any other changes to the tax code or qualifications for charitable statuses.

The bill had the support of U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

“Following the horrific shooting in Virginia Beach, we were heartened to see the community come together to support victims and their families by helping alleviate some of the financial burden of the tragedy,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Our bill will now make sure that the community’s generosity is treated appropriately by making donations to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund tax-deductible. We are thrilled that Congress and the White House were able to put any partisanship aside and rapidly get this bill signed for the sake of Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth.”

