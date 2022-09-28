Virginia Beach cancels Neptune Festival due to projected forecast for tidal flooding

The 48th annual Neptune Festival activities planned for this weekend have been cancelled. Due to forecasted heavy rains, tidal flooding and gusty winds, “we are unable to guarantee a safe and enjoyable environment,” according to a news release.

The International Sandsculpting Championship tent will open to the public Monday and will remain open through Oct. 9. More information about a possible extended schedule is forthcoming.

According to the release, they will also move forward with the “Neptune’s Final Toast: Celebrating our Hometown Heroes” event with Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier on Sunday at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“While the Neptune Festival hosts more than 40 events each year, boardwalk weekend is our flagship celebration for which we literally plan all year long,” said Kit Chope, Neptune Festival CEO. “With the support of more than 900 dedicated volunteers, we welcome more than 400,000 visitors during the three-day event. Add to that 225 artists, 150 vendors and nonprofit partners, all event participants, and you have a lot of moving parts.

“This heartbreaking decision was not made lightly, but it’s the right one. The community’s safety is paramount,” Chope said.

Event cancellations include:

Neptune’s Art & Craft Show

All concerts at 24th and 31st Street Parks

All boardwalk vendors

Neptune’s Healthy Haven

Neptune’s 8k Race

Poseidon’s Playground Family Fun Zone

Neptune’s Touch-A-Truck Experience

Neptune’s Grand Parade

Neptune’s Surfing Classic (potential postponement)

Atlantic Regatta

Youth art show

Chrysler Museum mobile glass studio

Sandsculpting clinics

The Neptune Festival office will be in touch with all vendors, artists, and event participants regarding refunds and other pertinent information, according to the release.

More information regarding the festival may be found at neptunefestival.com