Virginia ABC stores open until 6 p.m. on Labor Day
Those planning to enjoy some spirits on the three-day weekend should be aware: All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
Stores will be open during normal hours on the Saturday and Sunday preceding the holiday, according to a news release from the Virginia ABC.
Due to the holiday, Mini Monday, which is usually observed on the first Monday of the month, will take place on Monday, Sept. 12.
On that date, customers can get a free 355ml can of Zing Zang Bourbon Whiskey Sour with any online or in-store purchase of $25 or more in spirits or wine, while supplies last.
A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 395 stores – including inventory information for each store – can be found on its website, www.abc.virginia.gov.