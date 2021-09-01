Virginia ABC stores open until 6 p.m. on Labor Day

All Virginia ABC stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Stores will observe normal hours during the weekend preceding the holiday.

Mini Monday, usually observed on the first Monday of the month, will be postponed until Monday, Sept. 13, due to the holiday. On that date, customers can get a complimentary 50-ml bottle of Jim Beam Orange with any online or in-store purchase of $25 or more in spirits or wine, while supplies last.

A searchable list of the 395 Virginia ABC stores – including inventory information for each store – can be found on ABC’s website, www.abc.virginia.gov.

Virginia ABC encourages those consuming alcoholic beverages to enjoy spirits responsibly and never drink and drive.