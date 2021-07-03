first bank  

Virginia ABC Stores open until 6 p.m. on Independence Day

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021, 3:01 pm

virginia abcCustomers will be able to purchase spirits, mixers and Virginia wines from Virginia ABC stores on July 4 until 6 p.m., when stores will close in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

All ABC stores will observe regular operating hours on July 3 and 5. Customers can purchase products in-store or order online at www.abc.virginia.gov with curbside pickup or home delivery in select areas.

Virginia ABC reminds all customers to celebrate the holiday responsibly and never drink and drive.


