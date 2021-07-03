Virginia ABC Stores open until 6 p.m. on Independence Day
Customers will be able to purchase spirits, mixers and Virginia wines from Virginia ABC stores on July 4 until 6 p.m., when stores will close in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
All ABC stores will observe regular operating hours on July 3 and 5. Customers can purchase products in-store or order online at www.abc.virginia.gov with curbside pickup or home delivery in select areas.
Virginia ABC reminds all customers to celebrate the holiday responsibly and never drink and drive.