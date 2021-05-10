Victoria Cochran endorses Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor

Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan has received the endorsement of Victoria Cochran, former deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security and former vice chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“Andria McClellan’s broadband priorities – and making Virginia the most connected state in the nation – will be transformational for Southwest Virginia,” said Cochran. “Her knowledge, network and expertise in broadband is unmatchable, and I am grateful for her commitment to ensuring that every home has access to high-speed, affordable internet. This connectivity is critical for rural Southwest Virginia communities for work, education, healthcare and more.”

Cochran was responsible for five of 11 agencies within the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security, with oversight of juvenile Justice, corrections, forensic science, criminal justice services and Alcoholic Beverage Control.

She had previously served as the director of the Office of Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice Services.

“Victoria has been dedicated to improving the lives of Virginians for decades and I am honored to have her support in my race for Lieutenant Governor,” said McClellan, a candidate for lieutenant governor. “I look forward to working with her to expand access to high-speed internet, quality education and economic opportunity in Southwest Virginia.”

