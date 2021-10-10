VDVS donates laptops to veterans, spouses in community college

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services presented 50 laptop computers to Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges to be donated to eligible military veterans and spouses enrolled at each of the colleges.

These computers were in addition to 125 refurbished laptops delivered to each college this past April for a total of 225 computers donated. Refurbished laptops were provided by Tech for Troops, a Richmond-based nonprofit that provides computers to military veterans and made possible by funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.

The laptop donations are part of an initiative coordinated by the VDVS Military Education Workforce Initiative, a program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth. The laptops are distributed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis to student veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges who submit a completed application form provided online by VDVS.

VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell attended the computer donation at both community colleges and said, “I am very pleased to join with Reynolds Community College President Dr. Paula Pando and John Tyler Community College (soon to become Brightpoint Community College) President Dr. Ted Raspiller to present these laptops to these student veterans and military spouses today.”

“One of our primary missions at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is assisting Virginia’s military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty status to jobs in the civilian workforce. It is gratifying that this project is the result of a collaborative effort among Virginia’s Community Colleges, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, Tech for Troops and our agency. We are especially appreciative of the generous financial donation from the Altria Group that made this project a reality.”

“All of us who serve on the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation are pleased to continue our partnership with Virginia’s Community Colleges and VDVS in donating these laptop computers to student veterans and military spouses so they have the resources they need to further their education,” said John Lesinski, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “It is because of the commitment to Virginia veterans and the generosity of great corporate partners such as the Altria Group that our nonprofit Foundation can continue to provide resources such as these laptops and other financial assistance to our Virginia veterans and their families. These veterans served us and it is up to all of us to serve them.”

“These 225 donated laptops will make a major difference in assisting the deserving veterans who received them,” said Patrice Jones VDVS Education Workforce Manager.

For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment/training-and-education-alliance.

Questions regarding this program may be directed to Patrice Jones, Education Workforce Manager, patrice.jones@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-212-8091.