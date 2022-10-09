VDOT updates list of road work, maintenance projects in the Shenandoah Valley, Western Virginia

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 10 to 37, eastbound – Right lane closures for pavement patching, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday (October 15).

*NEW* Mile marker 26 to 16, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 42 to 39, westbound – Right lane closures for pavement patching, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday (October 15).

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for milling, paving and striping operations between I-64 interchange and Route 311 (Kanawha Trail), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 684 (Dunbrack Road), Route 791 (Dunbrack Circle), Route 830 (Little Mountain Road), Route 1101 (Valley Ridge Road), Route 1103 (Butternut Hills), Route 1105 (Ridgewood Circle), Route 1106 (Enderley Road), Route 1107 (Mountaineer Drive), Route 1108 (Woodland Road), Route 1109 (Heatherton Drive) and Route 1112 (Country Club Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 601 (Little Back Creek Road), Route 605 (Coles Mountain Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road), Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 689 (Little Gibraltar Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 56 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for painting of Route 763 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 30.

Mile marker 57 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for brush cutting, Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 191, northbound – Shoulder closures along ramp to I-64 westbound for painting of overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 30.

Mile marker 197 to 191, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Single-lane closures for paving operations between Obstgarten Hill (Fairfield) and Augusta County line. Flagger traffic control at crossovers and northern end of project. Traffic restrictions are from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 21.

*NEW* Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town limits and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, October 10 – 21 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 669 (Beatty Hollow) – Flagger traffic control between Route 670 (Borden Road) and Route 60 (Midland Trail) for maintenance of bridge over Whistle Creek, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 763 (Lincoln Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 788 (Warm Run Road) and Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 710 (Sterrett Road), Route 712 (Decatur Road), Route 717 (McClung Road), Route 729 (Back Draft Road), Route 804 (Shady Lane), and Route 815 (School House Hill Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 607 (Big Valley Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 616 (Lower Fork Road), Route 617 (Seldom Seen Road), Route 633 (Moats Lane), Route 635 (Possum Trot Lane), Route 641 (Ruckman Lane) and Route 644 (Hardscrabble Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 93 to 92, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 95 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of rumble strips, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (October 16).

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 223 to 208, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

Mile marker 226 to 227, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

Mile marker 233 to 237, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, October 10 – 28 nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving and shoulder widening between Route 2004 (Bluestone Drive) and Rockingham County line, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 24.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Edelweiss Lane and Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 24.

Route 363 (College Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between just east of Route 11 (Lee Highway) on Blue Ridge Community College campus, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 24.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Closed to through traffic for pipe installation between Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) and Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road), Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31.

*NEW* Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for maintenance to bridge over Pine Run, October 10 – 21 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control on Route 1910 (Beverley Street), Route 1912 (Jefferson Street), Route 1913 (Highland Avenue) and Route 1914 (Augusta Street) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 263, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 248 to 242, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (East Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for milling, paving, and shoulder work between Route 259 (West Lee Street) and Route 42 (Timber Way), October 12 – 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 23.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) and national forest boundary, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 340 south and Rappahannock County line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through October 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) and Luray town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday night.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 6.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Shoulder closures for utility work on parts of Route 611 (Kite Hollow Road), Route 616 (Leaksville Road), Route 622 (Pond Avenue), Route 626 (Hawksbill Park Road) and Route 635 (Forrest Drive), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through October 20.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 263 to 283, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including along Exit 283 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 289 to 287, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, October 9 – 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations, October 12 – 21 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 42 (Reservoir Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Route 11 (Main Street, Woodstock) and Susan Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Reservoir Road, Woodstock) – Northbound and southbound lane closures between Route 11 (Main Street) and Susan Avenue for railroad crossing maintenance, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 605 (Hoover Road, Woodstock) – Closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 686 (Ox Road) for railroad crossing maintenance, Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed near Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) for Toms Brook bridge work through October 28. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 308, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations, October 12 – 21 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 304, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 627 bridge, October 16 – 19 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 309, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, including along Exit 307 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 310 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 644 bridge, October 16 – 19 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 300, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, October 10 – 20 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 321 to 317, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 14.

Mile marker 322 to 325, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound overnight single lane closures for paving operations between Route 656 (First Woods Drive/Greenwood Road) and I-81 interchange, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for utility work between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road/First Woods Drive), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 5.

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound single lane closures between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchange and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for maintenance to bridge over Route 11, October 10 – 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 21.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) and FR-1053 (Clydesdale Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road) for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue) and Middleton town limits, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 37, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 22.

Route 1210 (Dogwood Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work near Route 1208 (Cardinal Lane) intersection, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 28.

Route 1220 (Denny Lane) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and dead end, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 28.

Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 642 (Tasker Road), Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 0, westbound – Overnight shoulder closures including ramp to I-81 southbound for pavement marking operations, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 14, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, including along Exit 6 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations, October 12 – 21 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, October 10 – 20 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.