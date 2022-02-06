VCU bounces back from mid-week loss, holds off Duquesne, 71-62

Junior forward Hason Ward recorded his fourth career double-double as VCU used a second-half push to hold off Duquesne Saturday night in a 71-62 win.

Ward collected 13 points, 10 rebounds, and tied his career-high with five blocks. He shot 6-of-9 from the field. Sophomore guard Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 13 points, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out seven assists for the Rams (14-7, 7-3 A-10).

Senior guard KeShawn Curry and junior guard Marcus Tsohonis both scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tsohonis connected on 3-of-6 from 3-point range

Tre Williams led the Dukes (6-14, 1-7 A-10) with 19 points

VCU trailed 30-29 at the break, but freshman forward Jalen DeLoach helped spark a 16-2 run with a pair of dunks as the Rams grabbed a 51-42 lead with 9:21 remaining.

The Dukes came as close as three with 7:18 left, but never reclaimed the lead.

VCU shot .482 (27-of-56) from the field and held Duquesne to .371 (23-of-62) shooting, and held a 22-5 advantage in bench points.

The Rams played without senior forward Vince Williams Jr., who is recovering from a strained calf, for the second game in a row.

VCU hosts Rhode Island on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for a 7 p.m. tip. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.