Valley Trust Insurance Group sponsors Staunton Cybersecurity Event
Valley Trust Insurance Group is among the sponsors of an April 4 event promoting important information in cybersecurity for business.
The Staunton Cybersecurity Event will be held at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Downtown Staunton on Thursday, April 4, from noon-6 p.m.
The event is aimed at CFOs to give them the chance to learn from, and network with, key players in cybersecurity.
The event is also sponsored by E-N Computers, SVOE, Cisco and Ricoh.
Sign up for the event: click here.