Valley Trust Insurance Group sponsors Staunton Cybersecurity Event

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Valley Trust Insurance Group is among the sponsors of an April 4 event promoting important information in cybersecurity for business.

The Staunton Cybersecurity Event will be held at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Downtown Staunton on Thursday, April 4, from noon-6 p.m.

The event is aimed at CFOs to give them the chance to learn from, and network with, key players in cybersecurity.

The event is also sponsored by E-N Computers, SVOE, Cisco and Ricoh.

Sign up for the event: click here.

Related Content

Shop Google