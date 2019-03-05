Valley Trust Insurance Group sponsors Staunton Cybersecurity Event

Published Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019, 9:27 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Valley Trust Insurance GroupValley Trust Insurance Group is among the sponsors of an April 4 event promoting important information in cybersecurity for business.

The Staunton Cybersecurity Event will be held at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Downtown Staunton on Thursday, April 4, from noon-6 p.m.

The event is aimed at CFOs to give them the chance to learn from, and network with, key players in cybersecurity.

The event is also sponsored by E-N Computers, SVOE, Cisco and Ricoh.

Sign up for the event: click here.

 
augusta free press

Related Content

Shop Google


Comments