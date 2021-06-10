UVA’s Kyle Teel named to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team

UVA first-year Kyle Teel was named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-America team as a designated hitter.

As a program, Virginia has been represented on the team in each of the last four seasons and eight of the last 10 years.

Teel adds to his list of accolades in his first year on grounds after garnering Third Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. Teel has started 47 of the 48 games in which he has appeard and is the Cavaliers’ top hitter, sporting a .321 average going into this weekend’s NCAA Super Regionals. Of his 47 starts, 19 have come as the team’s DH, 15 at catcher and 13 in right field.

Teel co-leads the team with eight home runs and his .503 slugging percentage to go along with a .401 on-base percentage are both tops on club. He is in the midst of a 20-game reached base streak the longest of any Cavalier this season. On the way to All-Columbia Regional honors, Teel went 9-for-23 (.391), five runs, two doubles and RBI in five games.

Virginia begins NCAA Super Regional play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. at noon. Game two is also slated for noon on Sunday and if necessary, the game three will be at 1 p.m. on Monday.

