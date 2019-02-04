UVA Basketball: Ty Jerome candidate for 2019 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award

UVA junior guard Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.) has been named one of the 10 candidates for the 2019 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

“For more than fifteen years, the Cousy Award has recognized the top collegiate point guard annually, forming a fraternity of honorees who have gone on to have tremendous success in the game,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “The ten players on this list exhibit many of the characteristics that made Bob Cousy a world-class point guard and they should be proud to be recognized for their efforts at this juncture in the season.”

Jerome is averaging a career-high 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals. He has reached double figures in 14 games, including three 20-point efforts, highlighted by a season-high 25 at South Carolina. Jerome tallied 14 points and a career-high 12 assists against Virginia Tech for his first career double-double. He has handed out four or more assists in 14 games and was named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament team.

Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50thAnniversary All-Time Team.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2019 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, on Friday, April 12, 2019, along with the other four members of the Naismith Starting 5. Additional awards being presented and receiving support from Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the 2019 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram.

