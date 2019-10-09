UVA Baseball: Early offense leads Orange to Game 2 victory

Orange scored five of the game’s first six runs in a 9-5 game two victory over Blue on Tuesday night at Disharoon Park. Orange has won the first two games of the five-game Orange and Blue World Series.

Junior Devin Ortiz (Irvington, N.J.), the second batter of the game, blasted his first home run of the fall, a two-run shot that cleared the left field wall to give Orange an early 2-0 advantage. Orange tacked on two more with a two-run home run off the bat of freshman Max Cotier (New Milford, Conn.) in the top half of the second as part of a three-run frame.

Ortiz drove in a game-high four runs and was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Cotier collected two hits on the day, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI.

Graduate student Stephen Schoch (Laurel, Md.) was credited with the win for Orange, pitching two scoreless innings of relief. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out a pair of batters.

Trailing 9-2 at the start of the sixth inning, Blue plated its first three runs of the series, two on a two-out single by Zack Gelof (Rehoboth Beach, Del.). Drew Hamrock (Roswell, Ga.) scored the first run of the frame coming in on an infield single by Liam Deegan (Richmond, Va.).

For the second-straight game, freshman Matt Wyatt (Timonium, Md.) put the finishing touches an on Orange victory. The right-hander retired the side in order in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

Virginia will play its final intercollegiate exhibition of the fall on Sunday, Oct. 13 at noon against East Carolina before resuming the Orange and Blue World Series on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. Admission to all fall contests at Disharoon Park is free.