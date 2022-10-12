Update: Missing former VCU Final Four team alum found safe in North Carolina

Former VCU Basketball player Rob Brandenberg, reported missing earlier this week, has been located in North Carolina and is safe, according to the Henrico Police Department.

Brandenberg, 30, had left a note for his girlfriend on Monday and was despondent, according to published reports.

A three-year starter who saw action in 145 games at VCU, Brandenberg 8.4 points per game in college, and later played professionally overseas.

Brandenberg was believed to be driving a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.