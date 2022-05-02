Untamed: Life is Wild takes viewers behind the scenes at the Wildlife Center of Virginia

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 12:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Untamed: Life is Wild is an award-winning television series co-produced by the Wildlife Center of Virginia and VPM, Virginia’s home for public media.

The series focuses on a variety of wildlife issues drawn directly from the stories of the thousands of wild animals in need of care that arrive at the Wildlife Center’s doorstep every year.

The fourth season of Untamed is debuted on Thursday, April 21 with eight new episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, through June 9. The latest season will see the team focusing on the interconnectedness of wildlife, humans and our environment.

There’s more to see, learn, and do after the credits roll, too. The eight-episode season focuses on a wide variety of conservation and environmental issues and discusses how our actions impact wildlife and the landscape around us.

Each episode features a segment called “What You Can Do,” which helps the audience learn how they can assist local ecosystems. Wildlife Center educators have created a special Compendium for each episode in the season – a collection of information and resources highlighted during the episode, steps that all of us can take to help protect wildlife and the environment, and original lesson plans and classroom materials designed for teachers and educators.

These resources are free, and available to the public via wildlifecenter.org.

Like this: Like Loading...