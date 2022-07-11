United Way opens 2023 Community Impact Grant program
United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro has opened applications for the 2023 Community Impact Grant program.
The purpose of these funds is to improve the lives of people in the Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro community by supporting programs and services that are working to increase the capacity of area residents in the areas of education, income, and health while focusing on the ALICE population (asset limited, income constrained, employed).
The United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro partners with agencies through existing programs and development of new programs, by funding the programs, measuring outcomes, and holding themselves and their agencies accountable.
There will be three information sessions for organizations who are interested in learning more about the application process. Those will be held throughout the application period and registration information is available on the United Way SAW website.
Completed grant applications are due Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
For information on how to apply, visit: www.unitedwaysaw.org