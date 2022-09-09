Menu
u s rep elaine luria releases two ads in commitment to deliver for coastal virginia
Politics

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria releases two ads in commitment to deliver for coastal Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Elaine Luria
Elaine Luria

The campaign of Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria released its seventh and eighth television ads for 2022 this week.

In “Robert” and “Dr. Archer,” Luria, who is vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee and chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee, highlights her commitment to Coastal Virginia and the danger that Jen Kiggans poses to women in Virginia and the U.S.

“The right to choose is a decision that politicians like Jen Kiggans and the government should have no place in,” Luria said. “Yet, she continues to threaten the health and safety of women in Virginia and across the country by allowing politicians to ban abortion in all cases, including rape and incest. I will continue to live up to my oath, deliver for Coastal Virginians and protect the rights for all Americans, including the right to choose.”

“Dr. Archer” features Dr. David Archer, an obstetrician/gynecologist with advanced certification in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

In “Robert,” Luria’s husband, Robert Blondin is featured and the role that military spouses in Coastal Virginia have in supporting members of the armed services. Blondin, who retired at the rank of Commander after 27 years in the U.S. Navy, married Luria in 2005.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

