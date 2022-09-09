U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria releases two ads in commitment to deliver for coastal Virginia

The campaign of Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria released its seventh and eighth television ads for 2022 this week.

In “Robert” and “Dr. Archer,” Luria, who is vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee and chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee, highlights her commitment to Coastal Virginia and the danger that Jen Kiggans poses to women in Virginia and the U.S.

“The right to choose is a decision that politicians like Jen Kiggans and the government should have no place in,” Luria said. “Yet, she continues to threaten the health and safety of women in Virginia and across the country by allowing politicians to ban abortion in all cases, including rape and incest. I will continue to live up to my oath, deliver for Coastal Virginians and protect the rights for all Americans, including the right to choose.”

“Dr. Archer” features Dr. David Archer, an obstetrician/gynecologist with advanced certification in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

In “Robert,” Luria’s husband, Robert Blondin is featured and the role that military spouses in Coastal Virginia have in supporting members of the armed services. Blondin, who retired at the rank of Commander after 27 years in the U.S. Navy, married Luria in 2005.