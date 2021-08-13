Two-vehicle crash results in fatality in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash on Stony Point Road between Stony Point Pass and Turkey Sag Road at 4:01 p.m. Thursday.

The passenger of one of the vehicles, Austen French Jones, 33, of Orange County, died at the scene. The drivers of the two vehicles were transported to UVA Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the fifth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.