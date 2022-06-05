Two-homer day from Stowers powers Norfolk Tides to Sunday win

The Norfolk Tides (26-28) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-26), 8-2, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The win earned a series split and sealed a 6-6 record in the Tides’ season-long 12-game homestand.

The Tides jumped out to an early lead once again, scoring three times with two outs their first time up. Rylan Bannon notched an RBI-fielder’s choice and Anthony Bemboom followed with a two-run single. Kyle Stowers would then hit the first of his two home runs on the day in the second, a two-run blast to right, opening a 5-0 lead.

DL Hall kept the Jumbo Shrimp from coming back in this contest by turning in one of his best starts with the Tides this year. He worked a season-high 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, while whiffing a season-high nine batters and walking two. His outing helped him earn his first-career win at the Triple-A level.

Norfolk continued to solidify their early lead by scoring in five of eight innings. Dylan Harris had a sacrifice fly in the third, Bemboom plated his third run of the day with an RBI-double in the fifth and Stowers launched his second home run in the sixth, a solo blast to right.

Jumbo Shrimp bats were kept quiet by the Tides bullpen, which allowed no runs on two hits in their 4.0 innings of work, striking out six and issuing no walks. Following Lewin Díaz’ two-run shot in the third, the Jumbo Shrimp only had three runners reach safely and none of those runners made it past first base.

Norfolk enjoys an off day tomorrow before returning to action on Tuesday night to begin a six-game set with the Nashville Sounds. The Tides starter is yet to be announced while LHP Ethan Small (3-1, 1.88) is slated to take the mound for the Sounds. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

