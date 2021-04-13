Tuesday Observations: Updates on UVA alums in NBA, overseas
Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers
- 2020-2021: 21.2 points/g, 5.9 assists/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 45.5% FG, 40.1% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 29 points,11 assists, 9 rebounds vs. Memphis on April 11.
- At UVA (2011-2016): 13.3 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 2.5 assists/g, 43.0% FG, 36.5% 3FG)
De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
- 2020-2021: 16.0 points/g, 5.1 rebounds/g, 50.2% FG, 35.6% 3FG
- News: Expected back this week after undergoing a nonsurgical procedure on his right knee.
- At UVA (2017-2019): 12.4 points/g, 4.4 rebounds/g, 50.9% FG, 41.9% 3FG
Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
- 2020-2021: 14.1 points/g, 3.7 rebounds/g, 1.8 assists/g, 50.8% FG, 47.8% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting vs. New York Knicks on April 5.
- At UVA (2010-2014): 12.6 points/g, 44.5% FG, 40.7% 3FG
Ty Jerome, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2020-2021: 9.8 points/g, 3.0 rebounds/g, 3.7 assists/g, 43.5% FG, 40.0% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, 5-of-9 from three, 3 rebounds, 3 assists vs. Cleveland on April 8.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 9.6 points/g, 3.7 assists/g, 43.5% FG, 39.2% 3FG
Mike Scott, Philadelphia 76’ers
- 2020-2021: 4.3 points/g, 2.7 rebounds/g, 36.3% FG, 33.9% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 3-of-6 from three, vs. Oklahoma City on April 10.
- At UVA (2007-2012): 11.8 points/g, 7.3 rebounds/g, 52.1% FG, 36.4% 3FG
Kyle Guy, Sacramento Kings
- 2020-2021: 2.9 points/g, 37.9% FG, 31.3% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 4-of-6 from three, vs. Golden State on March 25.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 12.5 points/g, 43.3% FG, 42.5% 3FG
Mamadi Diakite, Milwaukee Bucks
- 2021 NBA: 3.0 points/g, 2.7 rebounds/g, 41.7% FG, 16.7% 3FG
- 2021 G League: 18.5 points/g, 10.3 rebounds/g, 58.3% FG, 50.0% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting, 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, and 5 rebounds vs. Charlotte on April 9.
- At UVA (2016-2019): 7.4 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 52.4% FG, 33.7% 3FG
Anthony Gill, Washington Wizards
- 2020-2021: 1.2 points/g, 1.6 rebounds/g, 35.0% FG, 16.7% 3FG
- Noteworthy: 6 points on 2-of-2 shooting vs. Phoenix on April 10.
- At UVA (2013-2016): 11.3 points/g, 5.5 rebounds/g, 58.2% FG
G League
London Perrantes, Austin Spurs
- 2021: 6.7 points/g, 5.6 assists/g, 34.3% FG, 29.2% 3FG
- At UVA (2013-2017): 8.9 points/g, 4.1 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 40.9 3FG
Braxton Key, Delaware Blue Coats
- 2021: 4.3 points/g, 39.2% FG, 28.6% 3FG
- At UVA (2018-2020): 7.4 points/g, 6.1 rebounds/g, 43.4% FG
Overseas
Nigel Johnson, Sigal Prishtina (Kosovo)
- 2020-2021: 24.5 points/g, 7.2 assists/g, 46.5% FG, 42.2% 3FG
- At UVA (2017-2018): 4.9 points/g, 38.6% FG, 32.7% 3FG
Marial Shayok, Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)
- 2020-2021: 22.3 points/g, 7.6 rebounds/g, 4.4 assists/g, 60.0% FG, 33.9% 3FG
- At UVA (2014-2017): 5.7 points/g, 44.7% FG, 37.4% 3FG
Akil Mitchell, Maccabi Rishon Le-Zion (Israel)
- 2020-2021: 18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG
- At UVA (2010-2014): 6.9 points/g, 6.0 rebounds/g, 51.9% FG
Darius Thompson, Happy Casa Brindisi (Italy)
- 2020-2021: 13.4 points/g, 5.9 assists/g, 59.4% FG, 31.8% 3FG
- At UVA (2015-2017): 5.2 points/g, 48.2% FG, 36.5% 3FG
Darion Atkins, Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor (Turkey)
- 2020-2021: 13.1 points/g, 7.3 rebounds/g, 57.4% FG, 33.8% 3FG
- At UVA (2011-2015): 4.4 points/g, 3.4 rebounds/g, 51.1% FG
Billy Baron, FK Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)
- 2020-2021: 9.8 points/g, 2.7 assists/g, 38.6% FG, 43.5% 3FG
- At UVA (2010-2011): 3.0 points/g, 11.1 minutes/g
Mike Tobey, Valencia Basket (Spain)
- 2020-2021: 10.0 ppg, 4.8 rebounds/g, 72.8% FG, 40.4% 3FG
- At UVA (2012-2016): 6.8 points/g, 4.0 rebounds/g, 53.1% FG
Devon Hall, Brose Bamberg (Germany)
- 2020-2021: 12.4 points/g, 3.1 rebounds/g, 2.2 assists/g, 51.4% FG, 31.0% 3FG
- At UVA (2014-2018): 6.9 points/g, 41.9% FG, 38.9% 3FG
Isaiah Wilkins, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
- 2020-2021: 6.0 points/g, 2.4 rebounds/g, 46.4% FG
- At UVA (2014-2018): 4.9 points/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 50.8% FG