Tropical Storm Nicole: Rain, wind gusts, flooding are concerns for Virginia

Tropical Storm Nicole is heading our way and will have a dramatic impact on our weather, bringing significant rainfall, strong winds and the possibility for tornadoes.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, rain is expected to move into Central Virginia Thursday night into Friday morning. The worst of the storm is expected to impact the area between 10 a.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding. The total rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to range from 1.5 to 3 inches, with isolated regions reaching 4 inches or more.

Wind gusts for 30-40 mph are possible, with gusts up to 45 mph expected in higher elevations.

Embedded thunderstorms are also expected, which could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

The rain is expected to move out of the area on Saturday morning.

Be weather aware

Pay attention to the changing conditions and avoid driving, especially when the worst of the storm hits.

Beware of the potential for flooding, downed trees and downed power lines

Always treat any downed power lines as live

Never cross a flooded road. The depth of flooding on a roadway can be deceptive. Even shallow, but swiftly moving water can knock a person off their feet or even move a vehicle.

American National Insurance Company also encouraged people in the path of Nicole to prepare for their insurance needs.

Tips from ANIC

