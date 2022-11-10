Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
tropical storm nicole rain wind gusts flooding are concerns for virginia
Breaking

Tropical Storm Nicole: Rain, wind gusts, flooding are concerns for Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published:
hurricane season
(© ronniechua – stock.adobe.com)

Tropical Storm Nicole is heading our way and will have a dramatic impact on our weather, bringing significant rainfall, strong winds and the possibility for tornadoes.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, rain is expected to move into Central Virginia Thursday night into Friday morning. The worst of the storm is expected to impact the area between 10 a.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding. The total rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to range from 1.5 to 3 inches, with isolated regions reaching 4 inches or more.

Wind gusts for 30-40 mph are possible, with gusts up to 45 mph expected in higher elevations.

Embedded thunderstorms are also expected, which could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

The rain is expected to move out of the area on Saturday morning.

Be weather aware

  • Pay attention to the changing conditions and avoid driving, especially when the worst of the storm hits.
  • Beware of the potential for flooding, downed trees and downed power lines
  • Always treat any downed power lines as live
  • Never cross a flooded road. The depth of flooding on a roadway can be deceptive. Even shallow, but swiftly moving water can knock a person off their feet or even move a vehicle.

American National Insurance Company also encouraged people in the path of Nicole to prepare for their insurance needs.

Tips from ANIC

American National Insurance Company also encouraged people in the path of Nicole to prepare for their insurance needs.

  • Refer to the National Hurricane Center at www.nhc.noaa.gov for hurricane preparedness, weather tracking and additional updates
  • Check your local area forecast and follow instructions from local authorities to protect yourself, your family and your property. Be sure to secure your home and property, follow your disaster plan and heed all storm warnings
  • Gather copies of your insurance policies. Keep copies of your insurance policies (home, flood and auto) in a safe, dry, and accessible location or have your policy numbers available.
  • Save your insurer’s contact info. Save your insurer’s toll-free claims number to your cell phone’s contacts.
  • Make a home or business inventory. Use your smartphone to take photos or videos of your belongings, including furniture, appliances, clothes, lawn equipment, jewelry, and art. Save your inventory to a place where you can easily retrieve it. You can also check with your insurer to see if they have an app to help with creating a home inventory.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

miracle on 24th street shenanarts

ShenanArts to deliver holiday magic with production of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’
Crystal Graham
Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing wins best beer, cider at international competition
Crystal Graham

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill can now add international awards to its ever-growing list of accolades.

uva football entrance

Tony Elliott revisits late timeouts, onside kick: Special-teams errors, again, proving costly
Chris Graham

Tony Elliott, at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, defended his decisions to burn two timeouts on punts, then try an onside kick after a late UVA touchdown, in the fourth quarter of the 31-28 loss to North Carolina.

Energy efficiency: Does your state contribute to a renewable energy future?
Rebecca Barnabi
no shave november

‘No-Shave November’ raises awareness about men’s health, cancer screenings
NewsDesk
teen christmas song

Jingle all the way: Safe driving competition open to Virginia youth and teens
Crystal Graham
Sheldon Barr VCU Health Richmond

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president
Crystal Graham