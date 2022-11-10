Tropical Storm Nicole: Rain, wind gusts, flooding are concerns for Virginia
Tropical Storm Nicole is heading our way and will have a dramatic impact on our weather, bringing significant rainfall, strong winds and the possibility for tornadoes.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, rain is expected to move into Central Virginia Thursday night into Friday morning. The worst of the storm is expected to impact the area between 10 a.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.
Heavy rain could cause flash flooding. The total rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to range from 1.5 to 3 inches, with isolated regions reaching 4 inches or more.
Wind gusts for 30-40 mph are possible, with gusts up to 45 mph expected in higher elevations.
Embedded thunderstorms are also expected, which could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
The rain is expected to move out of the area on Saturday morning.
Be weather aware
- Pay attention to the changing conditions and avoid driving, especially when the worst of the storm hits.
- Beware of the potential for flooding, downed trees and downed power lines
- Always treat any downed power lines as live
- Never cross a flooded road. The depth of flooding on a roadway can be deceptive. Even shallow, but swiftly moving water can knock a person off their feet or even move a vehicle.
Tips from ANIC
American National Insurance Company also encouraged people in the path of Nicole to prepare for their insurance needs.
- Refer to the National Hurricane Center at www.nhc.noaa.gov for hurricane preparedness, weather tracking and additional updates
- Check your local area forecast and follow instructions from local authorities to protect yourself, your family and your property. Be sure to secure your home and property, follow your disaster plan and heed all storm warnings
- Gather copies of your insurance policies. Keep copies of your insurance policies (home, flood and auto) in a safe, dry, and accessible location or have your policy numbers available.
- Save your insurer’s contact info. Save your insurer’s toll-free claims number to your cell phone’s contacts.
- Make a home or business inventory. Use your smartphone to take photos or videos of your belongings, including furniture, appliances, clothes, lawn equipment, jewelry, and art. Save your inventory to a place where you can easily retrieve it. You can also check with your insurer to see if they have an app to help with creating a home inventory.