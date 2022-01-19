Top workplace trends in 2022

The beginning of the year is the time for different retrospectives. This said, the world of business continued to change rapidly and adapt to circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The uprising of the fully remote work required a fresh outlook on the way different tasks and business processes are completed.

Here, you can take a look back on the dominant trends that shaped the workplace in the previous year. And, you can focus on the emerging trends that are expected to become prominent in the year 2022.

The great resignation calls for a more rigorous recruitment strategy

One of the newly-coined phrases that appeared in the business world in 2021 was the Great Resignation. And this quickly became a challenging issue to tackle. Research shows that 4.4 million American workers quit their jobs in August and September last year, searching for more suitable working conditions. Faced with this issue, businesses need to come up with optimized recruiting strategies to attract top talent and improve their retention rates.

If you’ve found yourself in a similar situation, you might have already reinvented the existing recruiting process by relying on advanced technological solutions. Also, many businesses may decide to increase their hiring budgets for this year.

By optimizing and shortening your recruitment process, you can gain a competitive edge and attract and retain top talent.

Managers still have access to the global talent pool

Even though many companies struggled to adjust their recruitment strategies to changing circumstances, they also experienced some positive sides of these changes. By embracing fully-remote work businesses gain the opportunity to look for and hire top talent globally.

In other words, they can create and support fully operational and productive remote employees from different locations and time zones relying on advanced technological solutions like communication and project management platforms and remote employee monitoring apps.

Since the majority of the workforce seems to prefer working remotely, you need to be prepared for the fierce competition in the global work market, providing optimal working conditions to attract candidates that may be a perfect fit for your company.

Employees crave better work/life balance

One of the reasons for the soaring popularity of remote work among the workforce is that it provides a level of flexibility and autonomy rarely experienced in the office. Employees working remotely in 2021 enjoyed the fact that they could work whenever and wherever they wanted. Furthermore, they could make significant work-related decisions independently, without managers hovering over their heads.

On the other hand, many employees working remotely may have hard times separating work hours from private time, thinking that they need to be available for work 24/7. This misconception often leads them to overwork and even burnout harming their health and productivity alike.

If you want to make sure your employees stay productive and satisfied while working remotely in 2022, you need to devise a clear remote work policy, setting clear boundaries between private and work hours. In this way, you’ll encourage them to take much-needed breaks and choose to work when they feel most productive

Hybrid work may become an optimal solution

As the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, numerous business owners decided to call their employees to return to the offices. But, workers who have experienced the benefits of working from home may be reluctant to go back to work from the office full time.

Luckily hybrid model is a viable compromising solution, offering employees to choose when they want to work from home and when they want to come to the office. This will increase work flexibility without compromising the work/life balance they’ve achieved while working fully remote.

The hybrid work model isn’t a temporary solution, it’s here to stay. So you need to put this model to trial, defining whether your business and employees will benefit from it

Company culture will be in the limelight

The workplace isn’t the only part of the business world that’s experienced tectonic changes over the past two years. These changes, accompanied by the changes in the workforce demographic with Millennials becoming dominant in the job market, urged numerous companies to reinvent their culture to best fit their employees’ needs.

Millennials followed by gen Z employees entering the workforce are ardent advocates of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. They also want to do meaningful work, seeking frequent objective and supportive feedback from managers.

Therefore, you need to create a culture based on trust and respect, offering equal opportunities for all. You also need to focus on pay transparency, recognizing and rewarding exceptional achievements. If you want to run successful and satisfied teams this year, try to show your employees that they’re valuable members of your community, contributing to the company’s goals.

Story by Dijana MIlunovic