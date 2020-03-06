Top tips for mechanics
Every driver relies on a good mechanic to help them keep their vehicle healthy. It’s a good trade to be involved in, and one that will be in demand for years to come. Like any business though, it’s important to keep relevant, and strive to be continuously improving your work. Keep these tips in mind in order to develop your skills and keep your customers happy.
Keep Updated
In any industry, things are going to develop and change throughout time. In the automotive fields, this has been very apparent in the last few years. With the commercialisation of electric cars, research into ones that can drive themselves and the introduction of computer programming in vehicles, there has been a lot of advancement in the last few decades.
It’s important that you keep yourself up-to-date with the latest news and trends in your field of expertise. This is relevant to professionals from every industry, and as a mechanic make sure you’re kept in the know.
Refine Your Communication Skills
Although you will need the ability to work alone, a lot of mechanical work is done as part of a team. These skills include both verbal and written correspondence, as there will be times you need to write emails or letters to customers and manufacturers.
To make sure that everyone works well together, and is kept safe in the process, ensure that you are communicating effectively with your colleagues. Additionally, this skill will be useful when dealing with clients and is integral to quality customer service.
Have High Quality Equipment
While managing budgets is necessary for every business, as a mechanic you can’t afford to lose out on good quality equipment. As this type of work is a hands-on trade, there are many safety precautions that need to be taken into consideration. For example, having a cheap, poorly-made jack stand could lead to serious injuries or possible fatalities. This is why investing in good equipment is important.
If part of the auto-shop you run offers a valet cleaning service, you will also need the right tools for that, too. Invest in good cleaning products, like steam cleaners. These are good for deep-cleaning interiors and exteriors, as well as engines. You can learn more here.
Good Time Management
This is another skill that is universally applicable. Having good time management will enable you to carry out jobs properly, while still being able to deliver on time to your customers. A common annoyance for those who have hired a service is that things are delayed and not completed in the time they were told. As a mechanic, certain jobs will take longer than others – you might even find that there are more problems with a car than initially thought. Be realistic in setting time frames for each job’s completion, and allow yourself some extra room in case additional issues arise.
As a mechanic, clients are putting the health of their cars in your hands. You are responsible for ensuring they have a safe vehicle to drive, so follow these tips to help you in your work.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.